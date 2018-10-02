Submit an event for the Source calendar

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Does your department have an event coming up and want to let the campus community know about it? Submit it for consideration through the Source’s online form.

To be included in the Source’s online events page and considered for publication in the Record email, events must meet the following criteria:

Events must be sponsored by a university school, department, center or organization or a student group and take place on a Washington University campus.

Events must be open to the public (not just students or certain professionals, for example). To be considered for inclusion in the Record email, events should be on a topic of general interest.

Event details must be listed on a webpage.

Events will only be accepted through the online form. For questions, email recordcalendar@wustl.edu.