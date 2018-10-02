Submit an event for the Source calendar

Does your department have an event coming up and want to let the campus community know about it? Submit it for consideration through the Source’s online form.
To be included in the Source’s online events page and considered for publication in the Record email, events must meet the following criteria:
- Events must be sponsored by a university school, department, center or organization or a student group and take place on a Washington University campus.
- Events must be open to the public (not just students or certain professionals, for example). To be considered for inclusion in the Record email, events should be on a topic of general interest.
- Event details must be listed on a webpage.
Events will only be accepted through the online form. For questions, email recordcalendar@wustl.edu.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.