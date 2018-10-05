Take part in university conversation on Clayton incident

Washington University faculty, staff and students are invited to take part in a universitywide conversation about the incident in July when some incoming first-year students were stopped by Clayton police officers after leaving a restaurant.
The conversation, presented by the Office of the Provost, is titled “Race, Place and Policing,” and will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, in Brown Hall, Room 118. Jeffrey Q. McCune, associate professor in Arts & Sciences, will serve as moderator.
