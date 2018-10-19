The Making of a Typeface Designer

Age: 35

Education: BFA ’01 (visual communication) from Washington University; MA ’05 (typeface design) from the University of Reading

Career: Founder of Typefounding; Sam Fox adjunct lecturer, teaching “Typography and Letterform: The Design of Language,” “Typography 1” and “Typography II”

Family: Wife, Ida McCall, MFA ’02 (poetry), public relations and marketing manager at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis; daughter, Charlotte, age 2

Favorite font when typing: “I’m actually not fussy about this. I generally use the application’s standard face, but I am partial to iA Writer’s use of Nitti by Pieter van Rosmalen, published by Bold Monday (http://www.boldmonday.com/en/nitti).”

Font used on your wedding invitation: Christian Schwartz’s Farnham (http://christianschwartz.com/farnham.shtml).

Extracurriculars at Washington University: “I was active in the cycling club and part of the Diatribe magazine staff, which has long since folded.”

Favorite class at Washington University: “My time in the Kranzberg Book Studio is what I look back on most fondly. It sent me on my career path; it’s where I fell in love with printing and how type works on a page. I also really enjoyed my time outside the major. “Introduction to Wood Furniture” gave me a great sense of craft and a table I keep on using. Jesse Prinz’s “Introduction to the Philosophy of Cognitive Science” and “Mind and Morals” were great lecture classes. “Artificial Intelligence Lab” with Ronald Loui was the best computer science class I took. I was lucky enough to take William Gass’ last class, “Classical Aesthetics” (somewhere in my notes I have his cocktail recipe). Ron Leax’s “Dimension Studies” was fantastic. Taking a weekly trip to Tyson Research Center for “Introductory Study of Birds” was a wonderful break from campus and introduced me to Tower Grove where I now live. It’s hard to pick a favorite, clearly…”

Pet peeve: Being called a type designer. “I design typefaces not types, though that would be an interesting job.”