Bosch named fellow of national physicists organization

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Walter R. Bosch, DSc, associate professor of radiation oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected a fellow of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine. He was recognized for, among other contributions, his work involving data standards and interoperable exchange of radiotherapy information.

Bosch received his doctor of science degree in 1990 from Washington University and, two years later, joined the Department of Radiation Oncology.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.