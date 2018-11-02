Forest Park Parkway bridge reopens

The Forest Park Parkway bridge fully reopened to pedestrian and cyclist traffic Nov. 2. The new bridge separates pedestrians and cyclists into two “lanes,” providing each with a dedicated pathway.
Stairs to the Academy Building and University Drive also opened. Learn more about the project on the CampusNext website.
