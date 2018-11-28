Free vehicle inspections next week

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Washington University Police Department and Parking & Transportation Services, in partnership with Woodard’s Automotive, again will offer free vehicle inspections to university students, faculty and staff.

Those who plan to travel by car during winter break can bring their vehicle to Woodard’s Automotive, 7360 Forsyth Blvd. in University City, between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Dec. 4-7, for a free inspection. Staff will check tire pressure, fluid levels, wipers, headlights and taillights.

For more information, contact Sgt. Bob Wayne 314-935-5084 or by email at robert.wayne@wustl.edu.