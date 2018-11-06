Pham named director of rheumatology division

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Christine Pham, MD, professor of medicine and of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named director of the Division of Rheumatology in the Department of Medicine.

“Dr. Christine Pham is an outstanding physician-scientist,” said Victoria J. Fraser, MD, the Adolphus Busch Professor and head of the Department of Medicine. “She brings great expertise in immunology, rheumatology and translational approaches to inflammatory arthritis and autoimmune diseases.”

Pham treats patients at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the John Cochran Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where she specializes in rheumatology.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.