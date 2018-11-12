The View From Here 11.12.18

The Washington University Symphony Orchestra performed at the Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis Oct. 27 under the direction of conductor-in-residence Darwin Aquino. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Sixue Yang, an MFA student, discusses her artwork with Freund Teaching Fellow Dave Hullfish Bailey in the studio at the Lewis Center on Nov.5. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
WashU students waited in long lines on Election Day, Nov. 6, at the Athletic Complex to cast their ballots. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Teachers participating in the STEMpact program through the university’a Institute for School Partnership gathered at the Missouri Botanical Garden Oct. 24. They took part in a morning workshop, followed by afternoon sessions led by educators from the garden. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
The women’s soccer team completed its first undefeated regular season in school history with a 2-0 victory over University of Chicago Nov. 3. at Francis Field. The Bears won their fourth-straight University Athletic Association title. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Architect Sir David Adjaye, recipient of the university’s International Humanities Prize, was honored at a reception held Oct. 28 at Hillman Hall. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Stan Braude (right), professor of practice in biology in Arts & Sciences, and student Weixin Du plant a tree outside Whittemore House on Oct. 25. The planting was sponsored by Dining Services, Bon Appétit and Olin graduate David Dresner, owner of the coffee-cup sleeve company “Sleeve a Message.” (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Risa Zwerling Wrighton speaks while Chancellor Mark Wrighton looks on during the first annual First Generation Student Celebration. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Graduate student Greg Smolkovich (left) discusses his work Oct. 24 with visiting architects Billie Tsien and Tod Williams, founding partners of the award-winning firm Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects. The pair were on campus to deliver the CannonDesign Lecture for Excellence in Architecture and Engineering for the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
