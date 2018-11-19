The View From Here 11.19.18

Students Giulia Neaher (left) and Phoebe Li build a snowman as snow falls Nov. 15 on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
People walk through a snow-covered campus Nov. 15. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Work continues Nov. 7 at the east end construction site. Workers enclose the Schnuck Pavilion with corrugated polycarbonate sheets so interior work may continue. The glass facade will be installed later. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
During his campus visit on Halloween, as part of the university’s Frankenstein Bicentennial celebration, author Victor LaValle met with students and gave an Assembly Series talk on “Destroyer,” his comic book which marries the Frankenstein legend with the Black Lives Matter movement. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Political analyst and writer Peggy Noonan was the keynote speaker at this year’s Founders Day event, held Nov. 3 at St. Louis Union Station. The event also honored distinguished faculty, alumni and supporters. Read more about the honorees. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Atima Lui gave the closing keynote at the HER Summit, held Nov. 3 at College Hall and hosted by the Skandalaris Center. Lui, a 2012 alumna, is founder and CEO of NUDEST, a company that uses machine-learning software to match a person’s skin tone as a service to beauty and fashion brands. Learn how she got her entrepreneurial start at WashU. (Photo: Michael Thomas/Washington University)
Pranav Buggana, a member of The Pikers student a cappella group, leaps from the stage during the university’s annual Dance Marathon Nov. 10 in College Hall. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Lizzy Puyo (left) and Katy Colea suffer pies in their faces for a good cause during the annual Dance Marathon Nov. 10. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.