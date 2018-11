The View From Here 11.19.18

Atima Lui gave the closing keynote at the HER Summit, held Nov. 3 at College Hall and hosted by the Skandalaris Center. Lui, a 2012 alumna, is founder and CEO of NUDEST, a company that uses machine-learning software to match a person’s skin tone as a service to beauty and fashion brands. Learn how she got her entrepreneurial start at WashU. (Photo: Michael Thomas/Washington University)