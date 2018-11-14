Who Knew WashU? 11.14.18

Question: During National Entrepreneurship Month, we ask about one of the many successful women entrepreneurs from WashU. Which alumna founded Nudest, a machine-learning skin tone matching software for beauty and fashion brands?

A) Morgan DeBaun

B) Atima Lui

C) Zoe Scharf

D) Amanda Signorelli

