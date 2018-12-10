Alzheimer’s researchers receive Chan Zuckerberg Initiative funding

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A team of researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has been funded by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to study the root causes of neurodegenerative disorders.

Carlos Cruchaga, Gregory Day, MD, Oscar Harari and Celeste Karch comprise the research team. The project at the School of Medicine will analyze genes that may help protect some patients from Alzheimer’s disease.

The researchers suspect that certain variants in TREM2 and another cluster of genes called MS4A alter the immune system and perform functions that may be harnessed to combat the disease.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.