Flags lowered in memory of former President George H.W. Bush

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff in memory of former President George H.W. Bush. Bush, the country’s 41st president, died Nov. 30, 2018, at age 94.
Wednesday, Dec. 5, is a National Day of Mourning, and the flag is lowered for 30 days, President Donald J. Trump declared. Read the full presidential proclamation.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.