Flags lowered in memory of former President George H.W. Bush

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff in memory of former President George H.W. Bush. Bush, the country’s 41st president, died Nov. 30, 2018, at age 94.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, is a National Day of Mourning, and the flag is lowered for 30 days, President Donald J. Trump declared. Read the full presidential proclamation.