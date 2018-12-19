Kielt named vice chancellor for information technology, chief information officer

Chris Kielt, vice chancellor for information technology and chief information officer at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will become vice chancellor and chief information officer at Washington University in St. Louis, announced Henry S. Webber, executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer.

Kielt has more than 30 years of experience in higher education, including more than two decades at Yale University, where he worked in a variety of academic, information technology and business roles that spanned health-care services, administrative applications, student systems, finance and facilities operations.

“Chris is known as an exceptional CIO, administrator and leader with broad higher education experience and deep IT background,” Webber said. “As the university is in the process of replacing its aging administrative systems with a single, integrated system through a multiyear, $100 million initiative called MyDay, Chris brings the experience, vision and communication and organizational skills necessary to help lead this challenging project.”

Kielt, who will begin his new position by March 1, succeeds John Gohsman, who left the university in May to become vice president for information technology and chief information officer at the University of Notre Dame.

At Washington University, Kielt will lead an institutionwide strategy for information technology and oversee the delivery of current and new IT systems and services. He will contribute to the development of overarching strategies for computing resources that support teaching, learning, research and patient care, helping shape and advance all of the university’s mission areas.

“I’m honored to join the Washington University community and lead the IT organization through upcoming projects in support of the institution’s fine mission,” Kielt said. “I’m excited to work with the faculty, students and staff to help foster collaboration and innovation.”

Kielt has been at UNC-Chapel Hill since September 2012, when he was appointed associate vice chancellor for administrative systems and business transformation. He was named vice chancellor and CIO in July 2013.

He came to UNC-Chapel Hill from Stony Brook University, where he had served as chief information officer from 2011-12.

His higher education administrative experience began in 1987 at Yale University, where he worked for 24 years in a variety of roles, including deputy chief information officer.

He began his career in 1981 as a senior financial analyst at MediFlex Systems Corp. in Atlanta, and, in 1984, joined Kreg Corp. in Wilton, Conn., as manager of support services.

A native of Freeport, N.Y., Kielt earned a bachelor’s degree in English in 1978 from Fairfield University in Fairfield, Conn., and a master’s degree in English in 1980 from the University of Notre Dame.