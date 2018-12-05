McCarthy elected to American Mathematical Society

John E. McCarthy, chair and professor of mathematics and statistics, was elected as a fellow of the American Mathematical Society (AMS). McCarthy is the Spencer T. Olin Professor of Mathematics. He has worked at Washington University in St. Louis since 1991.

The society recognized McCarthy for his contributions to operator theory and functions of several complex variables.

McCarthy believes that mathematicians can bring a useful perspective to many areas of science. At Washington University, the number of mathematics and statistics majors has tripled in the past decade. Read more about the department in the Ampersand.

Sixty-three mathematical scientists from around the world were named AMS fellows for 2018. The Fellows of the American Mathematical Society program recognizes members who have made outstanding contributions to the creation, exposition, advancement, communication and utilization of mathematics.