Philips named co-director of infectious diseases division

Tuberculosis expert Jennifer Philips, MD, PhD, associate professor of medicine, has been named co-director of the Division of Infectious Diseases in the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Philips succeeds Daniel Goldberg, MD, the David M. and Paula L. Kipnis Distinguished Professor of Medicine, who is stepping down after 18 years. In her new role, she will oversee the basic-science research faculty and laboratory-based research for the division. Her co-director, William Powderly, MD, the J. William Campbell Professor of Medicine and the Larry J. Shapiro Director of the Institute of Public Health, will continue overseeing the clinical faculty, operations, clinical research and educational programs.

“Dr. Philips is an outstanding physician-scientist,” said Victoria J. Fraser, MD, the Adolphus Busch Professor and head of the Department of Medicine. “She is an accomplished investigator with tremendous organizational skills, a keen eye for talent and a terrific track record in mentoring trainees.

