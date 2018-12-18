Rehfeld elected president of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion

Andrew Rehfeld, associate professor of political science at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected the 13th president of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) following a national search to fill the role. Rehfeld, who also serves as president and chief executive officer of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, has been a member of the Washington University faculty since 2001 and has served as director of undergraduate studies in the Department of Political Science and as a residential faculty fellow, among other leadership roles.

“Andrew Rehfeld is an outstanding leader,” said Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton. “I have known him both as a distinguished academician at Washington University and as the leader of the Jewish Federation in St. Louis. He is a person of high integrity, is an articulate and compelling communicator, and works well with people at all levels. His leadership has had a positive impact on Washington University and on the entire St. Louis community and beyond. Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion has chosen its 13th President wisely, and I look forward to following the contributions of Dr. Rehfeld as he advances the mission of the College-Institute.”

“During his 17-year tenure at Washington University, Andrew was a dedicated faculty member in political science and law, but perhaps more importantly, he played an integral role in forging relationships between the university and the local Jewish community; cultivating a sense of community among our Jewish students, faculty and staff; and fostering inter-religious dialogue across campus,” said Andrew D. Martin, chancellor-designate at Washington University. “While we are devastated to see him leave the Washington University and St. Louis communities, we are thrilled to see him take this next step, and are honored he devoted 17 years in service to the university.”

