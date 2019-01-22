Apply for Newman Exploration Travel Fund

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Applications are now open for University Libraries’ Newman Exploration Travel Fund (NEXT). Graduate and undergraduate students, along with Danforth Campus faculty and staff members, are invited to apply for a travel grant.

NEXT awards up to $10,000 per recipient and aims to support students, faculty and staff who wish to achieve cultural, intellectual, service or personal goals to see and learn from unknown places. Applications are due by Feb. 28. Winners will be announced April 1.

For more information and details on applying, visit the University Libraries site.