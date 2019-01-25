Brown School launches substance abuse disorder clinic

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Brown School has partnered with Preferred Family Healthcare in St. Louis to launch the Community Academic Partnership on Addiction (CAPA), a teaching, learning and research clinic aimed at addressing substance use disorder.

“Our aim is to develop a system of shared resources for attacking this issue, in St. Louis and in the surrounding area,” said David Patterson Silver Wolf, associate professor at the Brown School and chief research officer at CAPA.

“We are creating a community-academic teaching and learning partnership that we hope will operate in the best interests of all concerned,” said Patterson Silver Wolf, an expert on substance use disorder treatment services.

The CAPA clinic will host Brown School courses on-site as well as other professional development courses. In order to address the gap in workforce development opportunities, the clinic will provide various courses, workshops, semesters and professional development activities to clinic workers and interns.

It will also offer practicum/internship opportunities for Brown School social work and public health master students.

“We are trying to envision a future where community health programs and academics act as a single cooperative,” Patterson Silver Wolf said. “Well developed and strong exchanges will serve as the link between teaching, learning and research. Brown School social work and public health students will be embedded in community health services working alongside, and learning with, the current workforce. It’s a win-win for all involved.”

The clinic is located at 4066 Dunnica Ave. in St. Louis. It serves individuals diagnosed with a substance use disorder and other associated behavioral disorders.