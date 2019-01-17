Elward named Children’s chief medical officer

Alexis Elward, MD, was named St. Louis Children’s Hospital chief medical officer. The appointment became effective Jan. 1.
She will provide physician leadership for quality, safety, growth and other strategic priorities. She will work closely with hospital and physician leaders, the Washington University School of Medicine and BJC.
Elward previously served as associate chief medical officer.
Read more on the Children’s Hospital website.
