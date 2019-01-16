Emanuel, panels lead discussion on health-care innovation

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The issue of ever-changing health care, particularly drug discovery, care delivery and introducing new technologies, will be the topic of a morning-long symposium Jan. 23 at Washington University in St. Louis’ Olin Business School as part of the David R. Calhoun Lectureship series.

“Disruption and Innovation in Health Care” will be held from 7:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium.

The schedule:

Disruption in Treatment: A discussion regarding the implication of new technologies, investing in innovation to disrupt health care, and drug-discovery strategies. Panelists include Michael Kinch, associate vice chancellor, director of the Center for Drug Discovery and professor of radiation oncology at Washington University; Blake Marggraff, CEO of Epharmix; and Mike Kaplan, founder and managing director of Altos Health. The moderator is Mary Jo Gorman, interim CEO of TripleCare.

Innovation in Delivery Methods: A discussion relating to the improvement of health-care delivery when it comes to costs and regulation. Panelists include Mike Long, chairman and CEO of Lumeris; Sandra Van Trease, group president of BJC; and Steve Miller, chief medical officer of Express Scripts. The moderator is Barton Hamilton, the Robert Brookings Smith Distinguished Professor of Economics, Management and Entrepreneurship at Olin.

Keynote: Ezekiel J. Emanuel, brother to Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, is vice provost for global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania. He also serves as the Diane v.S. Levy and Robert M. Levy University Professor, professor of health-care management and chair of medical ethics and health policy at the Perelman School of Medicine.

For more information, call 314-935-6365 or email Dorothy Kittner.