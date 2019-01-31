‘Eyes on the Prize’ wins Cinema Eye Legacy Award

“Eyes on the Prize,” which was created and produced by Washington University in St. Louis alumnus Henry Hampton, is the recipient of the 2019 Cinema Eye Legacy Award. This award is given in recognition of an influential work of nonfiction film that continues to inspire new generations of filmmakers. “Eyes on the Prize” is the first series to receive the Legacy Award.

The 14-part series is the defining documentary on the civil rights movement, and Washington University Libraries has preserved and made available original interviews for the series. Read more at University Libraries.