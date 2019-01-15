Faculty win Emerson teaching awards

Six faculty members from Washington in St. Louis have won Emerson Excellence in Teaching awards. Now in its 29th year, the awards pay tribute to area educators — from kindergarten teachers to college professors — for their achievements and dedication to the field of education. Each honoree receives a Tiffany & Co. crystal apple box, which marks their role in shaping students’ lives.
The Washington University recipients are: Emily Boyd, teaching professor in the School of Engineering & Applied Science; Sung Ho Kim, professor of architecture in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts; Robyn LeBoeuf, associate professor of marketing in Olin Business School; Robert Morgan, teaching professor in the Performing Arts Department in Arts & Sciences; and Corinna Treitel, associate professor of history in Arts & Sciences. Also receiving the honor was Margaret Garb, professor of history, who died in December after a long battle with cancer.
In addition, six Washington University alumni now teaching at area schools were among the honorees. They include: Kristen Belcher, biology teacher at Alton High School; Francis Kamau Njoroge, professor of English at Lewis and Clark Community College; Daniel Burke, chair of English at Westminster Christian Academy; Janet Semsar, who teaches technology at Ste. Genevieve du Bois; Christopher LeGrand, language arts teacher at Hoech Middle School; and Jill B. Delston, associate teaching professor of philosophy at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
