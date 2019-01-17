McBride begins health policy role with HHS

Tim McBride, the Bernard Becker Professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, will begin a part-time contract appointment within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as assistant secretary for planning and evaluation in the Office of Health Policy.

McBride, a leading health economist and influential health policy analyst, will use his expertise to work on HHS’ rural health portfolio as well as data analysis projects, strategic planning, mentoring researchers and more.