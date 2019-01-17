Nominations open for Ethic of Service Award

The Gerry and Bob Virgil Ethic of Service Award recognizes members of the university community who exemplify service and contribution to the St. Louis region. Honorees include alumni, employees, retirees, students and volunteers. Submit your nomination by Feb. 1.
