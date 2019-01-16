Who Knew WashU? 1.16.19

Question: Famous aviator Charles Lindbergh received an honorary degree in absentia from Washington University in which year? (He planned to attend the ceremony but had to cancel on short notice.)

A) 1926

B) 1928

C) 1934

D) 1956

