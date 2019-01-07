Wright president-elect of orthopedic surgery board

Rick W. Wright, MD, the Jerome J. Gilden Distinguished Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named president-elect of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery (ABOS). Wright will serve a one-year term as president-elect and become president of the organization in October 2019.

Wright, executive vice chairman of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, was first elected to the ABOS Board of Directors in 2013 and has served as chair of the organization’s Written Examination Committee. A sports medicine specialist, Wright serves as the head team physician for the St. Louis Blues.

The ABOS, founded in 1934, establishes standards for the education of orthopedic surgeons and is the board certification body for such surgeons.

Originally published by the School of Medicine