Yang named editor-in-chief of Photonics Research

Lan Yang, the Edwin H. & Florence G. Skinner Professor in the School of Engineering & Applied Science at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named editor-in-chief of Photonics Research, a journal published by The Optical Society (OSA). Her three-year term began Jan. 1.

In her role, she will provide editorial oversight of the journal, which publishes fundamental and applied research progress in optics and photonics. She also joins the OSA board of editors. Yang was elected a fellow of OSA in 2016.

Yang’s research interests include fabrication, characterization and fundamental understanding of advanced nano/micro photonic devices with outstanding optical properties or novel features for unconventional control of light flow. Her group focuses on the silicon-chip-based, ultra-high-quality micro-resonators and their applications for sensing, lasing, nonlinear optics, environmental monitoring, biomedical research and communication. Her group has demonstrated the first on-chip micro-resonator-based particle sensors that can achieve not only detection but also size measurement of single nanoparticles one by one.