Achilefu honored for achievements in biomedical optics

Samuel Achilefu, the Michel M. Ter-Pogossian Professor of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is the 2019 recipient of the SPIE Britton Chance Award in Biomedical Optics. SPIE, the International Society for Optics and Photonics, gives the award annually to recognize outstanding lifetime achievements in the field of biomedical optics. Honorees are recognized for developing innovative technologies with the potential for high impact in advancing the study of biology or medicine.

Achilefu was honored for his groundbreaking work in molecular and optical imaging that has advanced cancer research and patient care. He and his research team study molecular imaging methods and have developed numerous technologies that harness this knowledge to help visualize cancer cells and eradicate them.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.