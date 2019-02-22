Hamilton named director of new Family Business Center

Nearly three years ago, Barton Hamilton was preparing to moderate a panel discussion at Olin Business School’s first family business symposium, among the earliest manifestations of the school’s fledgling family business initiative.
Three symposia later and after a donation from the Koch family, Olin has launched a full-fledged research center dedicated to the issues surrounding family-owned business — with Hamilton taking the lead as its first director. He was appointed by Dean Mark Taylor, effective Feb. 2.
