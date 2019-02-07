Libraries’ Neureuther essay competition open

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Undergraduate and graduate students who love collecting books can submit entries for this year’s Neureuther Student Book Collection Essay Competition. The deadline is March 4, and winners can receive up to $1,000.