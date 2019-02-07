Libraries’ Neureuther essay competition open

Undergraduate and graduate students who love collecting books can submit entries for this year’s Neureuther Student Book Collection Essay Competition. The deadline is March 4, and winners can receive up to $1,000.
Undergraduate and graduate students who love collecting books can submit entries for this year’s Neureuther Student Book Collection Essay Competition. The deadline is March 4, and winners can receive up to $1,000.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.