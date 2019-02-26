Next cohort of Professional Leadership Academy & Network named

The next class of the university’s Professional Leadership Academy & Network (PLAN) has been selected. PLAN is a yearlong professional development program, overseen by the Office of the Provost, intended to cultivate future leaders at Washington University in St. Louis.

Visit the PLAN website to view a list of the 27 members of the 2019 cohort, along with previous members.

“We are thrilled that, once again, we have seated exceptionally talented and committed individuals in PLAN, and we look forward to the outstanding contributions the 2019 class will make to the program and Washington University,” said Rochelle Smith, assistant provost for diversity initiatives and PLAN program administrator.