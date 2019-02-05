Nominate students for McLeod honors

The Washington University in St. Louis campus community is invited to nominate black students for the James E. McLeod Honors and Awards Program.
The program recognizes the achievements of black students in academic excellence, research, leadership and community service. Nominations close at 5 p.m. March 1.
Student honorees will be recognized at a ceremony April 29.
Contact chair Cheryl Holland at cholland@wustl.edu or 314-935-6626 with questions.
