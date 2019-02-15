Obituary: C. David Gutsche, professor emeritus of chemistry, 97

C. David Gutsche, professor emeritus of chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, died Aug. 28, 2018, in Seattle, Wash. Gutsche was 97.

Gutsche joined the Department of Chemistry as an assistant professor in 1947. He became a professor in 1959 and served as chair of the chemistry department from 1970-76. Gutsche was named professor emeritus in 1989. He joined Texas Christian University as the Robert A. Welch Professor of Chemistry from 1989 to 2002.

During his 42-year career at Washington University, Gutsche conducted research in organic chemistry and pioneered the field of calixarene chemistry. Calixarenes — a name he derived from the Greek word for vase, or calyx — quickly spawned an extensive field of chemistry that remains active to this day. Gutsche was a fellow of the American Chemical Society.

In 1994, Gutsche helped establish an award for a senior chemistry major at Washington University who has completed significant research in organic chemistry.

Read his full obituary on Legacy.com.