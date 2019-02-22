Obituary: Stanley E. Thawley, professor emeritus of otolaryngology, 75

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Stanley E. Thawley, MD, professor emeritus of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, died Jan. 22, 2019, while at work in St. Louis. He was 75.

Thawley came to Washington University School of Medicine in 1971 for his residency in the ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialty at then-Barnes Hospital, now Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He joined the faculty of the Department of Otolaryngology in 1975, where he remained for his entire career.

“Dr. Thawley cared for thousands of patients throughout his 44 years at Washington University,” said Craig A. Buchman, MD, the Lindburg Professor and head of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. “He taught many residents, published many papers and provided excellent specialty care for his patients, who included veterans and extended beyond St. Louis to the rural communities of Madison and St. Genevieve Counties. Dr. Thawley was beloved by his patients and will be greatly missed.”

A 2017 BJC Today story marking Thawley’s retirement from full-time work noted his “gentlemanly manner, his love of children and his willingness to drive from St. Louis for decades to serve up to five generations of patients in rural Missouri.”

He is survived by his wife, Betty; sons David and Mark Thawley; nephew John Thawley III; and three grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Webster Hills United Methodist Church, 698 W. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Mo. 63119.

Read the full obituary on the School of Medicine site.