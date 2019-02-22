Penney named vice chair for community radiology

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Michael W. Penney, MD, associate professor of radiology, has been named vice chair for community radiology for Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology (MIR) at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

In the role, Penney, in collaboration with section chiefs, will oversee and provide clinical services at the community hospitals served by MIR, and will work to expand and improve the clinical practice, among other responsibilities.

Penney came to the School of Medicine in 2004 as part of an MRI fellowship and was appointed director and chief of radiology at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital two years later.

