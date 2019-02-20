Sanders Thompson to speak at Community and University Engagement Summit

Vetta Sanders Thompson, the E. Desmond Lee Professor of Racial and Ethnic Diversity at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, will serve as the keynote speaker at the Building Vibrant Partnerships: Community and University Engagement Summit on Friday, March 1.

The summit, a joint project between local universities and nonprofit and civic organizations, will explore how to work with communities in ways that are respectful and sustainable. The university’s Gephardt Institute of Civic and Community Engagement is among the sponsors for the event, which will take place in Cortex Innovation Hall, 4220 Duncan Ave.