Staff Council town hall planned March 12

The Danforth Staff Council will hold its spring town hall meeting from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Edison Theatre in the Mallinckrodt Center. Hear from Chancellor-elect Andrew D. Martin, staff ombuds Jessica Kuchta-Miller and others.