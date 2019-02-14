Submit proposals for Kemper’s Teaching Gallery

The Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum is now accepting proposals for the fall 2019 Teaching Gallery exhibition. The gallery is a space dedicated to exhibiting works from the museum with ties to university courses. The deadline for faculty to submit proposals is March 1. Learn more on the Kemper Museum website.
