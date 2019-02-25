Sustainability leaders honored at Green Carpet Awards

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Office of Sustainability at Washington University in St. Louis bestowed Sustainability Leadership Awards to three members of the university community at the annual Green Carpet Awards, held Feb. 4 in College Hall.

The honorees are:

Allie Lindstrom, a junior in Arts & Sciences and a leader of the Fossil Free WashU campaign, received an award for her work fighting for environmental justice and her role as a climate leader. In her role, she has raised awareness about the West Lake Landfill, fossil fuel divestment and other local environmental issues.

Kent Theiling, grounds and landscape design manager, was honored for his legacy as a biodiversity champion. Known as “the Lorax of WashU,” Theiling plants and protects the university’s 4,200 trees.

Mary Ann Lazarus, coordinator for the sustainability degree and certificate program within University College in Arts & Sciences and a former member of the university’s Board of Trustees, received an award for sustainability leadership and community development. In her current role, Lazarus has helped re-envision the sustainability program and has built a community of instructors and students.

The School of Medicine also was recognized for its zero-waste annual picnic.

The Green Carpet Awards also celebrated about 120 offices and departments across all four Washington University campuses that have participated in the Green Office program.

Read more about the Green Carpet Awards, Sustainability Leadership Awards and the Green Office Program.