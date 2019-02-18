The View From Here 2.18.19

Members of the Kuumba Youth Performance Ensemble perform during “Black Struggle, Resiliency and Hope for the Future” Feb. 10 in Graham Chapel. The event was the first of a three-part series titled “Blacks in America: 400 Years Plus.” Wesley Bell, St. Louis County prosecutor, Chancellor-elect Andrew Martin and others spoke. “In the last few centuries, we have come a long way, yet we still have a long way to go on the journey toward equity for our friends and colleagues of African descent,” Martin said. Read his full speech here. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Rachel Sachs, of the School of Law, an expert on health policy and drug law, testified Feb. 12 before the U.S. House of Representatives’ Ways & Means Committee during a hearing aimed at addressing the soaring cost of prescription drugs. Sachs studies drug pricing policy and is quoted regularly in the national media on the U.S. drug industry. Visit here to watch the full hearing. (Courtesy photo)
John Hawks, professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, delivered the keynote address at the Institute for School Partnership’s annual Darwin Day Celebration on Feb. 9 at Washington University. Hawks, an internationally recognized expert on human evolution and genetics, also signed copies of his book “Almost Human.” (Photo: Myra Lopez)
Visiting artist David Humphrey works with students Andriana Levytsky, Macy Zalud and Tirzah Reed during his one-day workshop in the Dubinsky Printmaking Studio with students and faculty at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts Feb. 5. Humphrey gave a lecture a day earlier. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
William C. Kirby, of Harvard University, presented the Cabot-Zhang Lecture, “A Chinese Century? The World of Universities in the 21st Century,” Feb. 7 in Knight Hall. The lecture is sponsored by the McDonnell International Scholars Academy. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Students perform a Chinese fan dance during the Lunar New Year Festival, which took place in Edison Theatre Feb. 8 and 9. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Students perform with swords as part of the Lunar New Year Festival, held in Edison Theatre Feb. 8 and 9. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
