The View From Here 2.18.19

Members of the Kuumba Youth Performance Ensemble perform during “Black Struggle, Resiliency and Hope for the Future” Feb. 10 in Graham Chapel. The event was the first of a three-part series titled “Blacks in America: 400 Years Plus.” Wesley Bell, St. Louis County prosecutor, Chancellor-elect Andrew Martin and others spoke. “In the last few centuries, we have come a long way, yet we still have a long way to go on the journey toward equity for our friends and colleagues of African descent,” Martin said. Read his full speech here . (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)