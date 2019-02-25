The View From Here 2.25.19

A section of the internationally celebrated AIDS Memorial Quilt – the 54-ton, handmade tapestry that honors more than 96,000 individuals lost to AIDS – was installed Feb. 18 in Mallinckrodt Center, in conjunction with the Performing Arts Department’s production of Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America.” The quilt began with a single 3-by-6-foot panel created in San Francisco in 1987. The section will remain on view through March 3.
Emre Toker (left) of the Skandalaris Center and Doug Luke of the Brown School engage the audience during their presentations on “Innovation Challenges and Opportunities for Implementation Science and Entrepreneurship” at the ICTS conference, Jan 15, 2019. (Photo: Tina McGrath)
Friends and family gather at the Eliot Society’s family before the men’s and women’s basketball teams face off against NYU on Feb 15. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
The WashU women’s basketball team plays against NYU on Feb 15. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
The WashU men’s basketball team plays against NYU on Feb 15. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Construction continues at the east end site Feb 4. Windows on the west side of the bridge connecting Jubel (left) and Whitaker halls were being tested. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Mellisa Rogers, of the Brookings Institute and Wake Forest University, and Peter Wehner, of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, took part in a discussion on “Revitalizing Democratic Pluralism,” sponsored by the John C. Danforth Center on Religion & Politics, Feb. 12. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
