The View From Here 2.25.19

A section of the internationally celebrated AIDS Memorial Quilt – the 54-ton, handmade tapestry that honors more than 96,000 individuals lost to AIDS – was installed Feb. 18 in Mallinckrodt Center, in conjunction with the Performing Arts Department’s production of Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America.” The quilt began with a single 3-by-6-foot panel created in San Francisco in 1987. The section will remain on view through March 3.