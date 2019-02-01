The View From Here 2.4.19

David H. Perlmutter, MD, (left) is installed Jan. 18 as the George and Carol Bauer Dean of the School of Medicine. He is shown with the Bauers and Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton (right) at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/Washington University)
The current and past two deans at the School of Medicine gather Jan. 24 at the unveiling of a portrait of Dean Emeritus Larry J. Shapiro, MD. From left: former deans William Peck, MD, and Shapiro join David H. Perlmutter, MD, current dean and executive vice chancellor for medical affairs, at the event in the school’s Mid Campus Center. (Photo: Sydney Miller/Washington University)
Second-year architecture students participate in the Laskey Charrette, an intensive weekend-long workshop that honors Leslie J. Laskey’s 35-year tenure on the architecture faculty. The students work in teams to brainstorm ideas for a given design challenge. Their final designs are exhibited and reviewed, with a jury of faculty awarding prizes. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Master of Fine Arts students interact with community members visiting their studios during the MFA Program’s Open Studios event Jan. 26. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Jim McKelvey Jr. (right) celebrates after Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton announces the renamed James McKelvey School of Engineering during a Jan. 31 ceremony in Whitaker Hall Atrium. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.