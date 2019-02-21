Trailblazer Award nominations sought

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Nominate Washington University in St. Louis faculty or staff members or alumni for a Trailblazer Award.

The award aims to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of black alumni, faculty and staff to the university and to the broader community.

The initiative provides an opportunity for the university and the local community to learn more about Washington University’s history, to recognize black change agents who have shaped the present-day institution, and to make intergenerational connections among alumni, faculty, staff and students.

Submit nominations here. The deadline is 5 p.m. March 4. For more information, email diversityandinclusion@wustl.edu.

The awards ceremony will be held April 30.