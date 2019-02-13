Valentine’s Day chocolate – here are some not so sweet facts

Liberty Vittert, visiting assistant professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics in Arts & Sciences

To some of us, Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day. To others of us (names shall never be mentioned), Feb. 14 is Thursday. But whether you are off to some romantic candlelit dinner for two overlooking the Eiffel Tower or planning to sit in your pajamas on the couch alone, you will most likely be eating chocolate.

The chocolate industry has convinced many people that chocolate is a health food, growing sales to about $20 billion in the United States. Last year we consumed 4.085 billion pounds of chocolate, which is the equivalent of four Yankee Stadiums filled to the brim with Hershey bars.

How did this happen? Well, over 20 years ago Mars Inc. (think M&M’S and Snickers) started the Mars Center for Cocoa Health Science dedicated to “leading scientific research to help advance the understanding of cocoa flavanols and their potential health benefits.”

But why do many people believe that chocolate is good for you? Is Mars just that good at marketing?

