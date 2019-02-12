Women in Global Health chapter launches

Women in Global Health is an international network aiming to achieve gender equality in global health leadership, and a chapter has launched at the university, with support from the Institute for Public Health. Those interested in gender and global health issues are encouraged to get involved.
