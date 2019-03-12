Apply for SPORE research grants

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Applications are now being accepted for the Specialized Programs of Research Excellence (SPORE) in Leukemia Developmental Research Program, under principal investigator Daniel Link, MD, at the School of Medicine. Those interested should apply by May 1.

SPORE programs are key to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Cancer Institute’s effort to promote collaborative, interdisciplinary translational cancer research.

For more information, visit the Siteman Cancer Center website or contact Brittni Cannella or Nancy Reidelberger, SPORE program administrator.

Preference is given to junior faculty members or established Investigators with a new translational leukemia research focus.

Also, applications are being accepted for SPORE grants in pancreatic cancer, for both career enhancement and developmental research programs under director William Hawkins, MD. That deadline is April 30. Learn more here.