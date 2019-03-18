Campbell receives 4th annual Woman of Influence Award

Mary B. Campbell, associate vice chancellor for real estate at Washington University in St. Louis, received the 4th annual Woman of Influence Award from the St. Louis chapter of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) during its 14th annual Networking Awards. The event was held March 5 at The Saint Louis Woman’s Club.

CREW-St. Louis is part of an international networking organization for women in commercial real estate. The award recognizes a female leader who has impacted the commercial real estate industry through her leadership, accomplishments and service to the St. Louis region.

Campbell, who joined the university in 2009 and is a 1984 School of Law graduate, manages all aspects of the university’s off-campus commercial, residential and institutional real estate portfolio. Her duties include managing and operating a 1,400-unit apartment portfolio and managing approximately 1 million square feet of commercial and retail space in communities surrounding the academic campuses.