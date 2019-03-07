Department in Arts & Sciences renamed

The Department of Jewish, Islamic, and Near Eastern Languages and Cultures in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis has been renamed the Department of Jewish, Islamic, and Middle Eastern Studies.
The new name better reflects the department’s cross-disciplinary focus, leaders said. It is one of a few such departments in the country where one can take classes in Arabic, Hebrew, Hindi/Urdu, Jewish studies and Islamic studies in one place.
Read more on the Arts & Sciences website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.