Department in Arts & Sciences renamed

The Department of Jewish, Islamic, and Near Eastern Languages and Cultures in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis has been renamed the Department of Jewish, Islamic, and Middle Eastern Studies.

The new name better reflects the department’s cross-disciplinary focus, leaders said. It is one of a few such departments in the country where one can take classes in Arabic, Hebrew, Hindi/Urdu, Jewish studies and Islamic studies in one place.

