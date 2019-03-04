Developmental biologists win BioArt competition

An image of the maze-like structures of the mouse olfactory system recently was named a winner of the 2018 BioArt competition. The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology holds the contest annually.
Washington University graduate student Lu M. Yang, working in the lab of David M. Ornitz, MD, PhD, the Alumni Endowed Professor of Developmental Biology at the School of Medicine, created the image of the mouse olfactory epithelium. This sheet of tissue develops in the nasal cavity and plays an important role in determining the sensitivity of an animal’s sense of smell.
