Electronics recycling, paper shredding on campus March 29

The Office of Sustainability and the Knight Executive Education and Conference Center will hold an electronic waste recycling and confidential paper shredding event from 8-10:30 a.m. Friday, March 29, on Snow Way, outside Knight and Bauer halls.

Learn more about what items can be recycled at the event. Items with cords, such as computers, power tools and kitchen appliances, are eligible. A small fee will be charged for a few types of items due to hazardous waste disposal requirements.